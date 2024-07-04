Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reports came in of yet another incident on the Clay Lane estate in Doncaster last night, which has been the scene of four incidents in six days.

Eye witnesses said armed police swooped on Chalmers Drive at around 5.30pm and the road was cordoned off.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that this was a pre-planned warrant executed by officers, adding: “Yesterday afternoon (3 July), officers executed a pre-planned warrant at a property on Chalmers Drive in Doncaster.

