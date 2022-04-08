Two drugs raids uncovered over 300 cannabis plants being cultivated in Doncaster

A warrant was executed at an address on Doncaster Road, Mexborough and 203 cannabis plants were recovered and one person was arrested inside the property.

The electric meter had been bypassed and presented a fire risk to neighbouring properties.

The Conisbrough cultivation was shut down by officers

The person in question has been charged with production of cannabis, and was remanded to appear at court.

Another 100-plus cannabis plant cultivation was identified and shut down in Conisbrough.

203 plants were discovered in Mexborough

The factory in Conisbrough