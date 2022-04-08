Two drugs raids uncovered over 300 cannabis plants being cultivated in Doncaster
Officers from the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team raided two properties in Mexborough and Conisbrough yesterday, Thursday April 7.
A warrant was executed at an address on Doncaster Road, Mexborough and 203 cannabis plants were recovered and one person was arrested inside the property.
The electric meter had been bypassed and presented a fire risk to neighbouring properties.
The person in question has been charged with production of cannabis, and was remanded to appear at court.
Another 100-plus cannabis plant cultivation was identified and shut down in Conisbrough.