Two Doncaster restaurants stung for more than £200 in fake £20 notes scam

La Rustica in Nether Hall Road issued the alert and said the scam had hit the firm hard.

Detailing the incident on social media, a spokesman said: “Warning to our Doncaster business friends.

“Over the last few days two of our independent city centre restaurants have been targeted with fake £20 notes to the amount of £200+.

"As a small independent restaurant family, this has hit us hard.

"Please do not make the same mistake as we have.

Check each bank note, especially £20s.

"We pray it doesn't happen to anyone else."

It is not clear which other restaurant was hit by the scam.