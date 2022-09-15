Two Doncaster restaurants stung for more than £200 in fake £20 notes scam
Two Doncaster restaurants have been stung for more than £200 in a fake £20 notes scam.
La Rustica in Nether Hall Road issued the alert and said the scam had hit the firm hard.
Detailing the incident on social media, a spokesman said: “Warning to our Doncaster business friends.
“Over the last few days two of our independent city centre restaurants have been targeted with fake £20 notes to the amount of £200+.
"As a small independent restaurant family, this has hit us hard.
"Please do not make the same mistake as we have.
Check each bank note, especially £20s.
"We pray it doesn't happen to anyone else."
It is not clear which other restaurant was hit by the scam.
Anyone with information about fake currency circulating in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact independent charity Crime Stoppers through their UK call centre in confidence in 0800 555 111.