Two children were taken to hospital after a three car collision involving a driver over the limit in Doncaster
Police were called yesterday (22 July) at 4.50pm to Carr House Road in Doncaster to reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.
It is reported a black Citroen C4, red Vauxhall Zafira, and red Audi A4 were involved in a collision near to the junction with St James Street.
Two children were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit and has been released on bail.