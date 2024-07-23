Two children were taken to hospital after a three car collision involving a driver over the limit in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called yesterday (22 July) at 4.50pm to Carr House Road in Doncaster to reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.

It is reported a black Citroen C4, red Vauxhall Zafira, and red Audi A4 were involved in a collision near to the junction with St James Street.

Two children were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...