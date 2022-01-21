Two children have been arrested by police in the Doncaster Frenchgate Centre

On Thursday, January 20 police conducted a knife scanner operation in the town centre.

As a result a 14 year old girl has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence committed in December.

A 12 year old boy has been arrested for various offences including criminal damage, assault and public order.

Police searching bags in the interchange.

A total of 250 people were scanned, with 38 being searched – no knives or illegal items were being carried.

This operation happened due to an increase of antisocial behaviour in the town centre over the last few weeks.

The police have worked with the Frenchgate Centre and Doncaster Interchange security staff to identify 15 young people involved in the antisocial behaviour.

Of these 13 have been arrested and interviewed and are currently on police bail for offences including assault and public order.

Police searching people in the Frenchgate.