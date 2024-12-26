Two charged with arson with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm following weekend of crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been charged following a reported firearms and arson incident in Doncaster over the weekend.

Last Sunday (22 December), firearms officers responded to reports of firearms discharges at Hawthorne Grove. No injuries were reported.

Ryan Jobes, aged 24, of Scawsby, and James McGuiness, aged 21, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, have both been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Both appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday ad were remanded into custody.