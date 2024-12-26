Two charged with arson with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm following weekend of crime

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 25th Dec 2024, 10:14 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 07:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men have been charged following a reported firearms and arson incident in Doncaster over the weekend.

Last Sunday (22 December), firearms officers responded to reports of firearms discharges at Hawthorne Grove. No injuries were reported.

Ryan Jobes, aged 24, of Scawsby, and James McGuiness, aged 21, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, have both been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Both appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday ad were remanded into custody.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice