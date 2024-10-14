Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two cars and a minibus were set on fire in three separate arson attacks in Doncaster over the weekend.

On Saturday, a car was deliberately set on fire at 8.50pm on Sheep Dip Lane, Dunscroft. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 9.30pm.

On Sunday, a car was deliberately set on fire at 12.20am on Alexander Street, Bentley. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident, leaving at 1.15am.

In the early hours of this morning, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a minibus at 12.15am on Common Lane, Brig Clayton. The crew left the scene at 1am.