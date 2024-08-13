Two boys detained as officers seize off-road bike after pursuit in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two boys have been detained after officers pursued a motorcycle being ridden dangerously through the Carcroft area of Doncaster.

At 11.18pm on August 11, officers from theRoads Policing Group sighted a motorcycle being ridden erratically in Chestnut Avenue.

After failing to stop, officers pursued the bike which was carrying a pillion passenger.

The bike mounted kerbs and rode through parkland, with the riders eventually sighted near shrubland in a Carcroft parkt.

The bike was recovered and two boys, aged 12 and 15, were detained on suspicion of driving offences, the bike hade no MOT or insurance.

Sergeant Kelly Ward, of Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We will not tolerate antisocial behaviour in our local areas and it is fortunate no civilians were injured as a result of this reckless riding.

"The bike has been seized with two individuals detained, and we hope this sends a clear message that nuisance and dangerous riders of motorcycles and off-road bikes are not welcome in our communities."