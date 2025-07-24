Two arrests made after Doncaster house shot at as mother and child slept

Two arrests have been made in connection with a firearms incident in Doncaster.

Last Friday (18 July), police were called at 12.24am to reports of the sound of gun shots on Petersgate in the Scawthorpe area.

Armed officers attended and confirmed there was evidence consistent with a firearms discharge, with a property being shot at twice while an innocent mum and child were at home asleep.

Approximately 11 minutes later, police received a call to reports of a vehicle on fire on Green Lane. Officers attended and it is understood that this was the vehicle, a red 4x4, reported to have fled the scene of the earlier firearms discharge.

An investigation was quickly launched by the armed crime team, and two arrests have now been made in connection with the incident.

Two men, aged 52 and 55, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence. They have both been bailed pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, from our armed crime team, said: "We can now confirm this is a targeted attack gone wrong. A mum and child were wrongly put in danger following reckless behaviour.

"Hearing gun fire in the middle of the night will have been terrifying, and rightly this would have caused concern in the community.

"We will continue to investigate thoroughly to ensure that those who are responsible for this are brought to justice.

"We are still calling for anyone who may have information to please come forward and share it with us. Our communities often hold local knowledge and intelligence that can help fill the gaps in our investigations - if you know something that will help, do the right thing."

If you have information you wish to share, you can do so by visiting the police website or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 17 of 18 July 2025 when you get in touch. You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if you wish to report anonymously, you can do so via Crimestoppers UK, via their freephone 0800 555 111, or their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/