Two arrested in murder probe of Doncaster dad who went missing 33 years ago

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of Doncaster man John Bowkett who was last seen 33 years ago.

John, who is from the Woodlands area, was 37 when he was reported missing in January 1993 having not been seen since July 1992.

An investigation into his disappearance was launched, with several reviews taking place over the years and following a recent review by South Yorkshire Police’s Major Crime Unit, two people have today (Monday 6 October) been arrested.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood, said: "This morning, we have carried out searches at three addresses in Barnsley, Goole and Buxton.

"Two men, aged 64 and 72, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of John. They remain in police custody at this time.

"As part of our investigation, we are also carrying out searches of Ulceby Vale Quarry in North Lincolnshire and there is likely to be an ongoing police presence at this location for the next few days.

"John is a dad-of-three and now a grandfather to two children.

"His family have been informed of this latest development and they remain at the forefront of our minds as we progress our enquiries.

"They are desperate for answers and as we release this new information along with a picture of John, we hope it will jog people's memories of the case and encourage anyone who may be able to help us with our investigation into his disappearance to please get in touch.

"Do you know what happened to John? Did you see John around the time he was last seen to when he was reported missing? Do you know about his movements around that time or were you in contact with him?

"Any information you can provide, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove crucial and for the sake of John's family I would urge you to please contact us.

"We are very grateful to those who contacted us at the time of his disappearance but if you didn't and have information which you think may be useful, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us."

You can submit information directly to the team investigating the case via the Major Incident Public Portal.

You can also call police on 101, quoting incident number 135 of 6 October 2025.

If you don't want to give your personal details and would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or visit the Crimestoppers website.

The father-of-three, from Welfare Road, Woodlands, disappeared on July 12, 1992.

His bank account has not been used since and in 2022 his family say ‘foul play’ was suspected.

In the appeal in 2022, John’s sister, Joy Bowkett, said: “We, John’s family, have not seen or heard anything from him since he disappeared. Foul play is suspected and we believe someone knows what happened to our brother.

"We hope that one day we can bring him home where he belongs.

On the 30th anniversary of his disappearance, Joy said: “Since John has gone, we have lost our mum and dad, plus a brother and sister have passed, all without knowing what happened to him.

“I will never give up, somebody knows something, we just need to know where he is. Then the person who passes on information can carry on living the rest of their lives like they have done for the last 30 years.

“John has still got a very large family including three of his own children, grandchildren, two sisters, five brothers, nephews and nieces. He is a much-loved and missed uncle, dad, grandad and friend to many.”

He worked at Brodsworth Colliery and became known locally for fixing fridges after the pit closed.

John had two children with his first wife before they separated, and she later died suddenly. He remarried and had a daughter, who was only two years old when he vanished unexpectedly.