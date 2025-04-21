Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested after officers executed a warrant at a Doncaster property suspected of being linked to drug dealing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday 9 April, officers acted on local intelligence to search an address in the Skellow area of the city following reports of two people who were living in the property and suspected of being in possession of drugs and weapons.

After firearms officers attended the scene, surrounded the property and promptly arrested two men in their 20s, a thorough search of the address led to officers recovering a significant quantity of cannabis as well as multiple mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also discovered large quantities of cash, a notebook containing a list of suspected transactions linked to drug dealing and a suspected taser that had the appearance of a knuckle duster.

Two arrested for drug and firearm offences after warrant executed in Doncaster.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of drug and firearm offences.

Detective Inspector Laura Procter, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, which tackles serious and organised crime, said:

"Community intelligence was crucial in allowing us to execute this warrant and search an address suspected of being involved in drug dealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Drug supply has a devastating impact on our local communities and has been known to lead to other violent criminality as well as the exploitation of vulnerable people.

"We massively value the public's cooperation in helping us to tackle this kind of criminality and I would encourage you to keep reporting information to us on whichever channel you feel most comfortable using."

If you are worried about drug dealing or the supply of drugs please contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 or by submitting information via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Some may wish to submit information anonymously and you can do that via the independent charity Crimestoppers. Contact them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.