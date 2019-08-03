Two arrested during Doncaster prison 'throw over' operation
Two suspects have been arrested during a police operation to target people who throw packages containing drugs and weapons over the walls of prisons in Doncaster.
Members of the Serious Violent Crime Task Force and plain clothed officers conducted perimeter checks of HMP Doncaster on Thursday as well as speaking to visitors about the dangers of attempting to bring prohibited items into the prison.
The operation was focused on tackling ‘throw overs’ in which people launch packages containing anything from drugs to weapons over walls and fences and into the jail for prisoners to collect.
Two people were arrested on suspicion of conveying prohibited articles into prison and they have since been charged and are due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.
Detective Inspector Steve Smith, said: “We have a really close working partnership with our prisons here in Doncaster and work with them on a daily basis to tackle crime inside the prisons, as well as the issue of illicit items being conveyed in to the buildings. “Recently, at HMP Doncaster, we’ve been focusing on tackling throw overs, where people attempt to launch packages over the prison wall. “These packages could contain anything from weapons, to mobile phones, tobacco and drugs. Prohibited items such as these have high value in prison and can be a source of serious and violent crime inside the jail. “Alongside prison staff we are unashamedly committed to tackling this.”
He added: “If items such as knives, or drugs, get into prisons, this can lead to an increase in violent crime and potentially put prison staff at risk.
“We are here to not only identify any criminality taking place, but to also ensure the safety of everyone inside the prison, and preventing illicit items from making their way inside is a key part of that.”
“Drugs bring misery into prisons and we are determined to do all we can to combat this criminal activity.”