Two arrested as stolen car with huge drugs stash crashes after Doncaster area police chase

South Yorkshire Police’s Operations Support Team revealed how they had attempted to stop the vehicle in Wath on Dearne yesterday.

A spokesman said: “Yet another stolen vehicle on cloned plates failed to stop for us.

“Ambition outweighs ability and driver crashes vehicle, colliding with another vehicle in the process.

Police arrested the occupants of this car in Wath following a crash.

“Both driver and passenger arrested for multiple offences.

“Large amount of suspected Class A drugs found on driver so both occupants further arrested for drug supply.

“Thankfully no injuries to any member of the public.”

Police have not revealed an exact location of where the vehicle crashed.