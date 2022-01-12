Two arrested as stolen car with huge drugs stash crashes after Doncaster area police chase
Two people have been arrested after a stolen car stashed with Class A drugs crashed after attempting to flee police in a Doncaster area chase.
South Yorkshire Police’s Operations Support Team revealed how they had attempted to stop the vehicle in Wath on Dearne yesterday.
A spokesman said: “Yet another stolen vehicle on cloned plates failed to stop for us.
“Ambition outweighs ability and driver crashes vehicle, colliding with another vehicle in the process.
“Both driver and passenger arrested for multiple offences.
“Large amount of suspected Class A drugs found on driver so both occupants further arrested for drug supply.
“Thankfully no injuries to any member of the public.”
Police have not revealed an exact location of where the vehicle crashed.
Anyone with information about drug crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101, or altenatively, report crime in confidence to independent charity Crime Stoppers on its dedicated hotline number on 0800 555 111.