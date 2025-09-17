Two arrested as police bust drugs factory inside Doncaster semi-detached home
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the raid yesterday in Skellow, alongside officials from British Gas.
A spokesperson said: “Located inside a semi-detached property, the three bedrooms had been converted into cannabis growing rooms, and electricity had been abstracted.
“One male aged 34 and a female aged 24 were located inside the property and have been arrested.
“Please continue to report any suspicious activity to us.”
You can get in touch via independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.
Alternatively you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
A spokesperson added: “Through all of your reports we can build up a picture of what is happening in our communities and take positive action.”