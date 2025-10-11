Two arrested after Doncaster police stopped them riding a Lambretta stolen from Pontefract in June

Two people were arrested by police in Doncaster after they were stoppped riding a Lambretta which had been stolen from Pontefract in June.

Last Thursday, October 9, officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team pursued a stolen motorbike which was being ridden by two youths after it failed to stop.

Following a brief pursuit, both males ditched the bike on Grampian Way in Thorne and tried to make their escape. The driver was detained at the scene and after a short foot chase the passenger was caught on Kirton Lane.

Initial enquiries show the Lambretta scooter was stolen in June this year from an address in Pontefract.

The driver and passenger are now in police custody as enquiries continue.

Officers are proactively targeting these groups as part of ongoing efforts to tackle vehicle crime in this area.