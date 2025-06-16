Trio who used weapons in Doncaster homophobic attack hunted by police

Three men who used weapons and homophobic language in an attack in Doncaster city centre are being sought by police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police has released images of the trio wanted in connection with the reported assault and disturbance last month.

It is reported that on Saturday (31 May) at 3.35am on Hall Gate a fight took place between two groups of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the disturbance, it is reported that one man was punched in the face and fell to the floor, two women were also assaulted during the incident and suffered minor injuries.

Police have issued CCTV images of three men they want to trace over an assault in Doncaster city centre.

It is also reported that weapons were used during the disturbance and homophobic language was directed at a man in the group.

Officers investigating the incident are carrying out a number of enquiries and keen to identify the men in the images as they believe they may be able to assist.

The first man is described as black, of large and stocky build, 6ft in height, with black short hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second man is described as being of Middle Eastern heritage, of slim build, 5ft 11in in height, with short dark facial hair.

The third man is described being of Middle Eastern heritage, of slim build, 5ft 10in in height, with short hair and a fringe.

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 164 of 31 May 2025 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.