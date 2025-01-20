Trio of Doncaster drug dealers jailed after huge police sting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A trio of Doncaster drug dealers who flooded the city’s streets with Class A substances have been jailed as part of a huge police sting.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio have been jailed for over 15 years as part of a covert South Yorkshire Police operation to crackdown on the supply of drugs across the city.

Operation Dream Alpha was initiated following concerns raised over drug dealing in Doncaster, with dozens of officers and staff working to gather intelligence and evidence before making a series of arrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation has disrupted over 40 Doncaster drug lines and these latest prison sentences mean 43 people have now been jailed for over 135 years as part of Dream Alpha.

Craig Mullen, Dilan Milburn and Justin Slack have all been jailed for drug dealing.

Dillan Millburn was living in Edlington when he was caught supplying drugs for the Mikey Line, leading to multiple charges which he pleaded guilty to in court.

After admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as possession of heroin, cannabis and criminal property, Millburn, 25, of Bartle Lane, Bradford, was jailed for six years during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last Tuesday (14 January).

After Justin Slack was caught supplying drugs and arrested, he gave false details to officers in a desperate bid to evade justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later charged with perverting the course of justice, two counts of supplying heroin, one count of supplying crack cocaine and offering to supply a Class B drug.

Slack, 24, of no fixed abode, was also charged with racially aggravated assault in relation to a separate offence in January 2024.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences and was jailed for three years and nine months.

Craig Mullen, 42, of Oak Grove, Conisbrough, was caught supplying drugs in the town where he lives as part of the Ashton line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of supplying crack cocaine and one count of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine.

Mullen was also charged with inflicting GBH without intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in relation to a separate incident in May 2024.

A sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 10 January saw Mullen sentenced to a total of five-and-a-half years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith said: "There is a direct correlation between drug supply and violence associated with organised crime groups (OCGs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A simple 'street deal' has huge implications and a massive impact on local communities and that is why Operation Dream Alpha was set up to disrupt these drug lines and get drug dealers off our streets.

"Drug dealing creates unsafe areas where people are living in fear of wider criminality and anti-social behaviour, and I am pleased we have been able to secure prison sentences for three more Doncaster drug dealers.

"To secure over 135 years of prison sentences is testament to the hard work and ongoing efforts of the Dream Alpha team and I hope these sentences send out a clear message to drug dealers in the city and in South Yorkshire.

"You may think dealing drugs is a lucrative business and that you are untouchable and above the law, but as this operation has shown, that is not the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will bring you before the courts so justice can prevail and more offenders can face the full force of the law."

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please report it to police on 101 or online through the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

You can also ontact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure and anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.