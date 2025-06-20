Police have charged two suspects after Lego sets worth more than £1,300 were stolen from two shops in Retford.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Products valued at more than £580 were reported stolen from Asda in Wharf Road, Retford, shortly after 11.30am on 9 June.

Half an hour later, B&M, in Carolgate, Retford, was also targeted as approximately £750 worth of Lego sets were taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following inquiries between the East Bassetlaw and Worksop North neighbourhood teams, two suspects were tracked down and arrested on Thursday 17 June.

Trio charged after over £1,300 worth of Lego sets, meat, alcohol and washing up liquid were stolen.

Terri Buchanan, aged 45, and Peter Buchanan, aged 39, were charged with two counts of theft.

Reports of a robbery at Asda in Wharf Road, Retford on 13 June also came in, where over £200 worth of alcohol was stolen.

Both suspects, of Gilbert Road, Bircotes, were further charged with one count of robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Kettle, aged 38, was also charged with one count of robbery.

Further reports indicated that items including meat, washing-up liquid and cheese were taken from four different businesses in Retford, Worksop and Bircotes.

Kettle of Bridge Street, Worksop, was further charged with five counts of theft.

The trio appeared in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 18 June and have been remanded in custody. They are next due in Nottingham Crown Court on 16 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Sam Pearson, of the East Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team, said: “We know the costly impact shoplifting can have on our local communities and businesses, and clamping down on shoplifting offences remains a top priority for us across Bassetlaw.

“We will continue our proactive work alongside local retailers to track down those who commit offences of this nature – using high visibility and plain-clothed patrols to deter and catch offenders.”