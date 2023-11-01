Trick or treaters threaten girl, 9, with rape at her front door in Doncaster

Trick or treaters threatened a nine-year-old girl with rape when she opened the door for Halloween in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum took to the Lakeside & Bessacarr Facebook group to report that her daughter opened the door to some ‘trick or treaters’.

She told the Free Press: “It was around six or seven lads all dressed in black (not Halloween costumes) with their hoodies zipped up only showing their eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They grabbed most of her treats from the bucket she was offering, and then tried to take the whole thing so she tried to close the door on them.

Police are investigating.

"They pushed the door back and one of the lads said “I’m going to r*pe you”.

“Obviously I have a very upset little girl who is frightened to go out trick or treating herself now.”

The incident happened around 5.30pm on Laneham Close in Bessacarr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum, who wishes to remain anoymous, added today: “We’ve now come to the conclusion it was four lads, the other two came to the door around the same time but were separate to the group. The police have been informed and if anyone has any camera footage of these four lads I’d be grateful if you could send it on to me.