Trick or treaters threaten girl, 9, with rape at her front door in Doncaster
A mum took to the Lakeside & Bessacarr Facebook group to report that her daughter opened the door to some ‘trick or treaters’.
She told the Free Press: “It was around six or seven lads all dressed in black (not Halloween costumes) with their hoodies zipped up only showing their eyes.
"They grabbed most of her treats from the bucket she was offering, and then tried to take the whole thing so she tried to close the door on them.
"They pushed the door back and one of the lads said “I’m going to r*pe you”.
“Obviously I have a very upset little girl who is frightened to go out trick or treating herself now.”
The incident happened around 5.30pm on Laneham Close in Bessacarr.
The mum, who wishes to remain anoymous, added today: “We’ve now come to the conclusion it was four lads, the other two came to the door around the same time but were separate to the group. The police have been informed and if anyone has any camera footage of these four lads I’d be grateful if you could send it on to me.
"My little girl was understandably shaken and upset all night but she still managed to get out trick or treating and had a bit of fun. Thanks so much for everyone’s help and concern. Makes you wonder what kind of people are ‘raising’ these boys that can come out with a threat like that to a little girl…. It’s worrying….”