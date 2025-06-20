Tributes flood in after police found body in search for missing Kyle

Tributes have flooded in after police found a body yesterday (Thursday June 19) in their search for missing 30-year old Doncaster man Kyle.

Kyle, who has been named locally as Kyle Batty, went missing last Friday, June 13, at 10.10am in Balby.

In a statement put out yesterday police said: “Officers searching for missing 30-year-old Doncaster man Kyle have today (Thursday 19 June) sadly found a body.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Kyle. His family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers.

“Our thoughts remain with Kyle's loved ones at this difficult time.

“In line with usual procedures, a referral has made to our Professional Standards Department.”

Hundreds of people took to social media to pay tribute to Kyle,here are just a few:

Katie Daley said: “Can’t believe this, really hoped that Kyle had just took himself off for some space, this really isn’t what everyone was wanting to hear sending love and thoughts to all Kyle’s family and friends.”

Kimberley Wright said: “Aww no not news we wanted to hear was hoping he would of been found safe thinking of all the family at this difficult time heartbreaking.”

“Kyle was a great lad would do anything for anyone proper top lad and a great friend I'm lost for words my deepest condolences for Ernie and family,” said Elliott Deklan Peart.

Jenny Evans added: “This is so devastating to his family god bless you Kyle l hope your are at peace now fly high beautiful angel x.”