Trashed van with engine and other parts stolen recovered by Doncaster police

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team found the dark blue Ford Transit van wrecked on wasteland in Bentley.

Photos show the vehicle missing its engine while tyres and other fittings have also been taken.

Windows on the vehicle were also smashed.

The van had been totally trashed when found by police.