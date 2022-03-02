Trashed van with engine and other parts stolen recovered by Doncaster police
Police have discovered a van in Doncaster stripped of its engine and other parts.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 2:17 pm
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team found the dark blue Ford Transit van wrecked on wasteland in Bentley.
Photos show the vehicle missing its engine while tyres and other fittings have also been taken.
Windows on the vehicle were also smashed.
A police spokesman said: “Stolen van recovered from Bentley. Unfortunately for the victim the thieves have stripped it of its engine and other parts.”