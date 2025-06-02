Train passenger punched during assault by two men near Doncaster
Officers have released images of two men they would like to speak to after a man was assaulted on a train in the Doncaster area.
At around 6.45pm on Wednesday 23 April, a 59-year-old man was on a train from Harrogate to London when two other men in the carriage began verbally abusing him.
The incident escalated and the victim was punched several times.
Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could assist their investigation.
Anyone who recognises them or has information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 171 of 23 April 2025.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.