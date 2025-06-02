Train passenger punched during assault by two men near Doncaster

Officers have released images of two men they would like to speak to after a man was assaulted on a train in the Doncaster area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 6.45pm on Wednesday 23 April, a 59-year-old man was on a train from Harrogate to London when two other men in the carriage began verbally abusing him.

The incident escalated and the victim was punched several times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could assist their investigation.

Police want to identify these two people.

Anyone who recognises them or has information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 171 of 23 April 2025.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.