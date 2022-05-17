Tragedy as casualty is pronounced dead after being struck by train near Rossington, Doncaster

It has been confirmed that a person hit by a train in Doncaster last night died at the scene.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 10:28 am
British Transport Polilce said a person died after being hit by a train on the line between Retford and Doncaster last night,

Emergency services were called to the railway line near Rossington at 10.02pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The incident resulted in all the lines between Retford and Doncaster being blocked, and caused a delay of up to two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson from British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Rossington at 10.02pm yesterday evening (16 May) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The spokesperson added that the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Last year, a man from Doncaster also tragically died after being struck by an LNER train at the same level crossing.