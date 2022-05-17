British Transport Polilce said a person died after being hit by a train on the line between Retford and Doncaster last night,

Emergency services were called to the railway line near Rossington at 10.02pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The incident resulted in all the lines between Retford and Doncaster being blocked, and caused a delay of up to two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson from British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Rossington at 10.02pm yesterday evening (16 May) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The spokesperson added that the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.