Traffic will be stopped to allow a large slow moving abnormal load to travel along the motorway at Doncaster

Around 7pm on Saturday, March 18, officers will be escorting a very large and slow moving abnormal load.

A spokesman said: “We will be starting in Worksop and travelling along the A57 to J31, M1 north, M18 north to the M62 then A161 into Goole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This load is 85 metres long, six metres wide and 500 tonnes and can only travel at 20mph so we will be stopping all traffic on the A57 to allow it to pass safely.

Motorists can expect traffic delays

“Once we reach the M18 the load will be taken off at J2 then on again due to its weight and same again at J6 so please pay attention to our officers giving traffic instructions.

“When we reach the M62 we will be stopping ALL traffic that is behind us and the M62 will be closed to allow this load to travel contraflow to J36 where it will then exit onto the A161.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot move at any other time due to permit restrictions and involvement by numerous other agencies along its route.

“We suggest that you take an alternative route if possible to save you becoming stuck behind us.