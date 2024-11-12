Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mexborough police officer who brought a three month old baby boy,who had collapsed and stopped breathing at his home, back from the dead has been awarded one of the country’s top national life-saving honours.

PC Jack Clayton was first on the scene after an emergency call from the baby’s parents on the morning of 16 December last year.

The baby’s parents were in a state of shock and the baby was lifeless and not breathing.

PC Clayton immediately began to administer cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and when paramedics arrived at the scene he continued administering it with them.

Andrew Chapman Secretary of the Royal Humane Society – “PC Clayton undoubtedly played a major role in bringing the baby back from the dead and richly deserves the award he is to receive”.

The desperate fight to save the baby paid off and he at last began to breathe again and went on to survive. Paramedics later praised PC Clayton for his swift action which played a major role in saving the baby’s life.

Now PC Clayton is to receive a Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificate and has also won the personal praise of Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Royal Humane Society.

“It’s essential in situations like this that CPR is started as soon as possible if it is to be successful,” said Mr Chapman. “PC Clayton was at the scene very soon after the parents made the emergency call and realised at once that it was essential to start CPR at once.

“In what must have been a harrowing scene he immediately began CPR on the baby and undoubtedly played a major role in bringing it back to life. He richly deserves the award he is to receive.

“This is another of many cases we see which emphasise the value of as many people as possible, not just members of the emergency services, learning how to administer CPR. It can, as it did here, make the difference between life and death.”

The roots of the Royal Humane Society stretch back nearly 250 years. Other than awards made by the Crown it is the premier national body for honouring bravery in the saving of human life.

It was founded in 1774 by William Hawes and Thomas Cogan.

However, as it emerged that numerous people were prepared to put their own lives at risk to save others, the awards scheme evolved, and today a variety of awards are made depending on the bravery involved.

The Society also awards non health care professionals who perform a successful resuscitation. Since it was set up the Society has considered over 90,000 cases and made over 220,000 awards. The Society is a registered charity which receives no public funding and is dependent on voluntary donations.