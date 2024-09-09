Top 20 worst roads for speeding in Doncaster and South Yorkshire revealed

The top 20 roads for speeding in Doncaster and South Yorkshire have been revealed – with more than £7 million worth of fines issued in the last year.

More than 230,000 speeding fines have been issued by South Yorkshire Police in the last three years, adding up to £23 million worth of fines – with more than £7 million handed out this past year.

Between April 2023 and April 2024, 74,508 Notes of Intended Prosecution (NIPs) were handed to drivers by South Yorkshire Police.

New data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests also reveals the top 20 roads where drivers are most likely to be caught speeding in the county.

The worst was the M1 Southbound between Junctions 32 and 31, where the most drivers were caught exceeding the 50mph speed limit.

But the A635 York Road and the A630 Warmsworth Road in Doncaster also made the list.

Second was the A61 Penistone Road near Rutland Road in Sheffield which, police confirmed, had the second highest number of speeding offences in the last year.

Between 2021/22, police issued a total of 73,558 speeding fines to motorists and a further 83,257 the following year.

Here are the 20 roads in South Yorkshire where drivers have been caught speeding in the last year 2023/24

M1-4491B J32 - J31 Southbound, Exceed a variable speed limit 50mph

A61 Penistone Road near Rutland Road, Sheffield (S)

M1-4491B J32 - J31 Southbound, Exceed a variable speed limit 60mph

M1-4550B J33 - J32 Southbound, Exceed a variable speed limit 60mph

A633 High Street near Bellows Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham (S)

A616(T) East from 400m past A629 exit for 1.6km, Barnsley

A625 Ecclesall Road South near Ringinglow Road, Sheffield (W)

A616(T) West from 800m past A61 island for 1.77km, Barnsley

A616T East from 80m past A6102 exit for 2.2km, Barnsley

A638 York Road near Pipering Lane West, Doncaster (S)

A616(T) at Langsett, Barnsley (Eastbound)

Highgate Lane near West View Crescent, Goldthorpe, Barnsley (S)

A616(T) at Midhopestones, Barnsley (Westbound)

A631 East Bawtry Road near Bent Lathes Avenue

A6135 Birley Moor Road near Thornbridge Drive, Sheffield (N)

A618 Aughton Road near Westfield Avenue, Aughton, Rotherham (N)

A629 Halifax Road near Cote Lane, Thurgoland

M1-4491B J32 - J31 Southbound, Exceed a variable speed limit 40mph

A630 Warmsworth Road at Waverley Ave, Warmsworth, Doncaster E

A6135 Burngreave Road near Melrose Rd, Burngreave, Sheffield (S)

According to Government guidelines, the minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three penalty points added to a driver’s licence. Motorists who receive 12 or more points within three years can be disqualified from driving.

Within two weeks of a vehicle being caught speeding, the registered keeper will be send a ‘Notice of Intended Prosecution,’ issued by the police informing a driver they intend to prosecute for a motoring offence, and a ‘Section 172 Notice’, a legal requirement of a registered vehicle keeper to provide details regarding the alleged traffic offence.

Dangerous driving offences in England and Wales can mean up to two years in prison, an unlimited fine, driving disqualifications or points.

If a death is caused by dangerous driving, it can lead to a maximum of 14 years in prison.

