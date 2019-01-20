As detectives continue to quiz two people in connection with the murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell, here is everything we know so far about the case.
- A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murdering Tom in the South Cave area of Humberside last night (Saturday).
- A 21-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
- Doncaster boxer Tom was killed in a shooting in the Maple Tree pub, Plantation Road, Balby, at around 8.45pm on Thursday, January 17.
- At least two gunshots were fired through the pub’s windows.
- Tom was taken to hospital but died shortly after.
- He is due to be formally identified later today.
- Crowds turned out for a ‘justice walk’ in his memory yesterday, calling for an end to violence on Doncaster’s streets.
- More than 100 people walked from his former gym – Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club in Shadyside, Hexthorpe to the Maple Tree pub in Plantation Road, Balby to lay tributes to the tragic boxer.
- Tributes have poured in for Tom, who became a professional boxer at the age of 18.
- His mum, Tracy Langley, described him as ‘loveable’ and someone who always had ‘everyone in laughter’.
- Chloe Wright, Tom’s girlfriend, said her heart ‘had been broken into a thousand pieces’ and has launched a fundraising campaign to get a bench installed in his memory.
- The boxing community has also united in grief as boxers paid tribute to Tom. Leeds-based IBF World Champion Josh Warrington said he had ‘the potential to go very far in the sport'.
- Sheffield boxer Razaq Najib, who was outpointed by Bell at the City Hall, Sheffield in April 2016, said Tom was a ‘lovely lad’.
- Liam Hoden, sports writer at The Star and Doncaster Free Press, said the shooting robbed Doncaster of one of its brightest boxing prospects.
- The Maple Tree pub remains closed until further notice.
- Detectives found a burnt-out white BMW One Series, just off White Cross Lane, Loversall on Friday that they believe may be linked to Tom’s murder.
- Officers said they were keen to hear from anyone with information or who has dashcam footage from the area.
- Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of January 17, 2019 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.