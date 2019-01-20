As detectives continue to quiz two people in connection with the murder of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell, here is everything we know so far about the case.

- A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murdering Tom in the South Cave area of Humberside last night (Saturday).

Tom Bell, pictured holding the Ken Blood trophy. The award, named after Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club's former coach, is handed to the gym's boxer of the year. Picture: Doncaster Plant Works ABC

- A 21-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

- Doncaster boxer Tom was killed in a shooting in the Maple Tree pub, Plantation Road, Balby, at around 8.45pm on Thursday, January 17.

- At least two gunshots were fired through the pub’s windows.

The Justice Walk for Tom Bell, makes its way along Shadyside. Picture: Marie Caley

- Tom was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

- He is due to be formally identified later today.

- Crowds turned out for a ‘justice walk’ in his memory yesterday, calling for an end to violence on Doncaster’s streets.

- More than 100 people walked from his former gym – Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club in Shadyside, Hexthorpe to the Maple Tree pub in Plantation Road, Balby to lay tributes to the tragic boxer.

- Tributes have poured in for Tom, who became a professional boxer at the age of 18.

- His mum, Tracy Langley, described him as ‘loveable’ and someone who always had ‘everyone in laughter’.

- Chloe Wright, Tom’s girlfriend, said her heart ‘had been broken into a thousand pieces’ and has launched a fundraising campaign to get a bench installed in his memory.

- The boxing community has also united in grief as boxers paid tribute to Tom. Leeds-based IBF World Champion Josh Warrington said he had ‘the potential to go very far in the sport'.

- Sheffield boxer Razaq Najib, who was outpointed by Bell at the City Hall, Sheffield in April 2016, said Tom was a ‘lovely lad’.

- Liam Hoden, sports writer at The Star and Doncaster Free Press, said the shooting robbed Doncaster of one of its brightest boxing prospects.

- The Maple Tree pub remains closed until further notice.

- Detectives found a burnt-out white BMW One Series, just off White Cross Lane, Loversall on Friday that they believe may be linked to Tom’s murder.

- Officers said they were keen to hear from anyone with information or who has dashcam footage from the area.

- Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of January 17, 2019 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.