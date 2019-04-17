Two tiny Chihuahuas were found by police officers in an abandoned car in Doncaster this morning.

The dogs have been seized and are being cared for by South Yorkshire Police while enquiries are carried out.

They were found in a Vauxhall Corsa which failed to stop for officers in the Armthorpe area just after midnight.

The car was abandoned and the driver fled, leaving the dogs behind.

South Yorkshire Police said the car had false number plates fitted.

In a statement, the force said: “The two occupants of the car the driver left behind are staying with us whilst we make some enquiries as to why the car was on false plates and where the puppies have come from.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 8 of April 17.