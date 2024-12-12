Thug who tried to torch South Yorkshire asylum seeker hotel gets longest sentence yet

A thug who tried to set a hotel housing asylum seekers in South Yorkshire on fire and who launched missiles at the police has been given the longest sentence yet over rioters involved in the disorder.

Levi Fishlock launched a tirade of vile abuse at officers protecting the hotel in Manvers before attempting to set fire to the building.

He will now spend the next nine years behind bars for his part in the violent and shocking scenes.

Fishlock was part of the large-scale scenes of disorder at the Holiday Inn Express on Sunday 4 August.

Wearing a distinctive purple England football top, Fishlock was filmed performing offensive and lewd gestures before throwing missiles towards officers.

According to officers in the police cordon, the 31-year-old actively sought shopping trolleys, laundry cages and fencing to make barricades, which were then set on fire.

He was also seen lobbing bricks at hotel windows.

Fishlock’s despicable actions didn’t stop there though as he was later captured on CCTV as part of a mob attempting to push over a police van.

Three days after the disorder, Fishlock was arrested after his violent spree at the hotel was captured on, not only police body worn video, CCTV and online videos, but also in numerous images used by national and local news outlets.

The images showed him running at police, putting pieces of wood into a large green bin which was alight and goading officers.

When confronted with the overwhelming evidence of his guilt in a police interview Fishlock refused to comment.

Despite this, at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Fishlock, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley, was jailed for nine years, with a further five years on licence.

The South Yorkshire Police investigation into the large-scale disorder at the hotel has now resulted in over 175 years’ worth of jail sentences. 77 people have been sentenced for their roles in the disorder.

More than 200 asylum seekers and staff cowered inside the building, fearing for their lives as a rampaging mob attempted to set the building on fire.