Thug handed ban from Doncaster village after being jailed for assault
26-year-old James Milne was jailed for nine months after being found guilty of assault by beating, threats to cause criminal damage and sending a communication conveying a threatening message when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.
Milne, of Lothian Road, Intake was arrested in January and charged with an array of offences, including stalking, strangulation and assault.
He was initially charged with six offences including making threats to damage or destroy property, sending a threatening message, strangulation, stalking and two counts of assault.
A restraining order ordering Milne not to contact his victims was made and he was also ordered not to visit Armthorpe until further notice.
