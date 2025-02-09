Three years on: Police continue to tackle knife crime after two Doncaster men were stabbed to death in the street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today (Wednesday 29 January), a fresh movement to make teenage boys think twice about carrying a knife is launching across South Yorkshire.

Knives Take Lives aims to change the behaviour of teenagers in South Yorkshire who may be starting to think about carrying a knife.

Research shows boys in their teens who carry knives do so for their own perceived protection, or for social status among their friends. Today police are asking them: ‘Will carrying a knife really protect you – or will it destroy your life?’

Here in South Yorkshire, police have unfortunately seen first-hand the devastating impact knife crime can bring to families, friends and local communities.

Victims Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis.

A spokesman said: “The region is the fourth highest in the country for knife crime offences, both by volume and rate per 100,000 population. In 2024, five people in the county tragically lost their lives as a result of being stabbed. This is not acceptable and together we must make a change.

“We know that anyone can become a victim of knife crime, but a disproportionate number of those caught carrying a bladed article are teenaged boys. The campaign’s target audience is boys aged 11 to 14, who may be starting to feel pressure to carry a knife.”

Deputy Chief Constable Sarah Poolman said: “There can be a perception among some members of our communities, particularly some younger teens, that many of their peers are carrying a knife. This builds fear and leads them to believe they must carry too, to protect themselves.

“In reality, 99.75 per cent of people in South Yorkshire don’t carry a knife, and sadly we know all too well that carrying a knife in fact puts you in further danger.

“This is what Knives Take Lives aims to address. Through this movement we are reaching out to younger boys, and the influential people in their lives including parents and teachers, in a bid to stop them from picking up a knife in the first place.

"Fewer knives on our streets reduces the risk of another local family grieving the loss of a loved one, and another young person destroying their own future and ending up behind bars. Let’s work together to make this crucial change.”

Knives Take Lives is based on a real-life fatal stabbing in South Yorkshire committed by a teenager. The story was written by DC Thomas Ryan, a detective constable in the Major Crime Unit, who investigated the original case. After witnessing the devastation caused by this and several other cases involving knives, DC Ryan felt he had to do something and take a stand.

Tackling knife crime is everyone’s responsibility, and SYP are encouraging those who are in the lives of young people to have a conversation with them about the dangers. The Knives Take Lives website provides help and advice on how to have these conversations, signposts to different organisations, and anonymous reporting methods.

The campaign also shares real life stories, including that of Lisa Theobald, the mum of 20-year-old Ryan Theobald, who was murdered alongside his friend Janis Kozlovskis, in Doncaster city centre exactly three years ago today (29 January).

During the development of Knives Take Lives we consulted with youth groups, students, community workers and groups, criminal justice colleagues, educational establishments and safeguarding forums, ensuring the campaign is shaped by those within, with an awareness of, or who work closely with the target audience. Information and resources are being shared with educational establishments across South Yorkshire as part of the campaign.

One of ther key partners for this project is The Sheffield College. Students at UC Sheffield, the home of university level qualifications at The Sheffield College, provided valuable insights into the design and script for the video during its development. Student Sam Heald, who is completing a Performance in Practice Foundation Degree, provided the voiceover.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: "The safety and wellbeing of our college community is a top priority. Raising awareness about the devastating impact of knife crime and how students can keep themselves safe is vital.”

She added: "I would like to thank our UC Sheffield students for supporting this initiative and working in partnership with South Yorkshire Police on such an important campaign."