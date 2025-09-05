Three skinny dogs found living in squalor in crates at Doncaster couple’s home

A Doncaster couple who left three underweight dogs to live in squalid conditions at their home have been banned from keeping animals for two years after a prosecution by the RSPCA.

Kieron Ellis, aged 35, and Jade Stringer, aged 32, of Askern Road, Bentley, both pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and appeared for sentencing at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on August 22.

The court was told that RSPCA Inspectors Kim Greaves and Vanessa Reid attended at the couple’s address on May 3 last year (2024) after reports that some of the dogs they were keeping were underweight.

The inspectors found a number of dogs housed in five crates in the dining room.

Spine, ribs and hip bones of two puppies were visible.

One of the canines, a bull breed puppy called Ziggy, was very underweight and his spine, ribs and hip bones were visible while he had dirty stained feet. Another bulldog puppy, called Luna, who was kept in a crate above Ziggy’s, was also very underweight.

The inspectors also found another canine, an 18-month-old dogue de bordeaux called Valka, whose ribs were visible. No bedding or water had been provided in any of the dogs’ crates and the flooring around the crates was contaminated with old faeces.

Inspector Greaves said in a statement presented to the court: “It was clear Ziggy, Luna and Valka were not getting adequate food, or of a sufficient amount to keep them healthy, which was in stark contrast to two other dogs that were being kept at the property, who were of a normal body weight.”

A police officer from South Yorkshire Police attended at the property and the three dogs were seized. Stringer agreed to have the three dogs signed over into the care of the RSPCA.

A vet who examined the canines said that both of the bullbreed puppies were emaciated and Valka was underweight with a body condition score of three out of nine, when the ideal is five.

The vet added: “All three dogs were clearly not kept in a suitable environment because of the amount of urine and faecal staining on their coats. The puppies were also suffering from pressure sores and given their degree of emaciation it would have been obvious to the owner they were suffering and not receiving adequate nutrition.”

In mitigation, the court was shown photographic evidence of the steps the defendants took to improve the property for the other dogs they were caring for.

But a district judge, who sentenced Ellis and Stringer, said they had been guilty of “prolonged neglect” of the three dogs who were taken into the care of the RSPCA and imposed a two-year disqualification from keeping all animals on both defendants.

The defendants were both sentenced to 12-week prison sentences, which were suspended for two years. Both defendants were also told to pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Luna, Ziggy and Valka returned to normal body weights during their time in RSPCA care and they have now all been rehomed.

Speaking after the sentencing, Inspector Greaves said: “All three of these dogs were kept in terrible conditions by their owners and the state of emaciation of both puppies would have been apparent to any owner. It was fortunate we visited the defendants’ home when we did.”