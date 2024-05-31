Three prolific thieves jailed after shopping spree where they stole underwear, alcohol and food
Casey Wilkins, David Cooke and Shakita Maximilian have all been sent to prison after Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) has put a stop to their series of thefts at shops across the city.
Wilkins, of College Road, Doncaster, stole a collection of items worth £274 from Ann Summers in Baxter Gate.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of theft at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Wednesday (29 May) and was jailed for 23 weeks.
Cooke, of no fixed abode, stole £140 worth of alcohol from a premise on Morley Road. He was identified as a prolific offender and subsequently charged with four counts of theft.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty at the same day and court and was sentenced to a 26-week prison sentence.
Maximilian, of no fixed abode, stole various food items from Greggs and Marks and Spencer on Baxter Gate and attempted to steal a bottle of whisky from Asda in Gliwice Way during a reckless £155 shoplifting spree.
The 27-year-old was jailed for 16 weeks in the same court on Wednesday.
Sergeant Steve Roberts, from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I am pleased to see that these prolific offenders have been taken off the streets of Doncaster and put behind bars.
“We continue to work closely and build strong partnerships with retailers in the city. No worker should have to deal with shoplifters during their shift, putting themselves at risk when they challenge shoplifting. Shoplifters wreak misery on local communities and we will not tolerate it in South Yorkshire.”