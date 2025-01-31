Three people rescued by fire service after a three car road traffic collision in Doncaster
Three fire crews from Dearne, Adwick and Edlington stations attended the incident which happened at 7.15pm on Lundwell Hill, Barnburgh.
Three casualties were extricated out of the vehicles. Crews left the scene at 8.40pm.
Also last night, firefighters from Askern station attended a deliberate van fire at 9.20pm on Rose Lane, Askern. The crew returned to the station at 10pm.
A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 11.05pm on Mutual Street, Hexthorpe. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended and left at 11.25pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a motorbike at 1.20am on College Road in Doncaster. The crew came away at 1.40am.