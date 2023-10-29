Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a Doncaster man in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road in Balby at around 1am (29 October) following reports that a man, believed to be in 50s, had been found unconscious and with head injuries near Park Social Working Men's Club.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and ambulance service staff, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family has been informed.

A woman, aged 33, and two men aged 47 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via the online portal at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/or by calling on 101 quoting incident number 112 of 29 October.