Three neglected animals were rescued by police while they carried out a drugs warrant in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant at an address in in Moorends in relation to the supply of drugs.

Officers recovered a quantity of suspected Class B drugs along with items linked to their supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three animals were also removed from the location due to concerns for their welfare and failure to provide proper care.

Three neglected animals were rescued by police carrying out a drugs warrant in Doncaster.

One person was arrested and interviewed at College Road Police Station before being bailed - a case will now be submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.

A spokesdman said: “Thank you to the local community for raising their concerns with regards to drug use and drug supply throughout the communities of Thorne and Moorends.

“Without your concerns, intelligence and local knowledge we wouldn't be able to gain the information we need to apply to the magistrates court for a warrant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is another small step towards the disruption of drug links within the local area.

If you have any information regarding drugs in your area, you can report this using the website or anonymously via Crimestoppers.