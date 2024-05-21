Three men sought after car attacked and windows smashed at Doncaster house

By Darren Burke
Published 21st May 2024, 12:45 BST
Police are seeking three men who smashed windows and attacked a car at a house in Doncaster.

Police were called to Askern following the incident which saw downstairs windows and car windows put through.

A police spokesman said: “At 4.36pm on Monday 20 May, we responded to reports of criminal damage at Airstone Road. A woman reported that her car windows and the bay windows of her porch had been smashed by three unknown males.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the males involved.”