Three men sought after car attacked and windows smashed at Doncaster house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are seeking three men who smashed windows and attacked a car at a house in Doncaster.

Police were called to Askern following the incident which saw downstairs windows and car windows put through.

A police spokesman said: “At 4.36pm on Monday 20 May, we responded to reports of criminal damage at Airstone Road. A woman reported that her car windows and the bay windows of her porch had been smashed by three unknown males.