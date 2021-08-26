Members of the Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) arrested three men in Balby on Thursday, August 26.

The Central NPT said: “Officers were conducting a traffic check site operation when a white VW Gold was stopped which was found to be displaying false number plates.

"The genuine identity of the vehicle was identified, it was confirmed to have been stolen in a burglary in Sprotbrough earlier this month.

This car has false plates and three men were arrested.

"A quantity of controlled drugs has also been seized from the man who remain in police custody to be interviewed by detectives."

The NPT team stopped other vehicles through out the morning including a distinctive car that resembles the Batmobile from the popular film franchise Batman. There was no suggestion of any wrong-doing on the part of the owner and driver.

The operation took place in Balby.

Police stopped this distinctive car during the traffic site check operation in Balby but there was no suggestion of any wrong-doing