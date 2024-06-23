Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Roads Proactive Policing Team located a rural site near Braithwell last Wednesday, where they discovered stolen vehicles on a local, national and international level.

Awaiting in the driveway was a shipping container on the back of an HGV. Had police not intercepted this criminal activity, the Mercedes vehicles would have never been seen again as they were bound for Africa.

On the same site were stolen vans and their contents from multiple locations both regionally and nationally. These were in the process of being stripped of their body panels and engines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesman said: “This was a major find and the type of criminal disruption that makes us proud to be cops.

Three men arrested after police seize stolen vehicles in Doncaster bound for Africa.

“Three men were arrested and have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.