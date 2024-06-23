Three men arrested after police seize stolen vehicles in Doncaster bound for Africa
Awaiting in the driveway was a shipping container on the back of an HGV. Had police not intercepted this criminal activity, the Mercedes vehicles would have never been seen again as they were bound for Africa.
On the same site were stolen vans and their contents from multiple locations both regionally and nationally. These were in the process of being stripped of their body panels and engines.
A force spokesman said: “This was a major find and the type of criminal disruption that makes us proud to be cops.
“Three men were arrested and have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“Please remember that if you see anything suspicious then please report it to South Yorkshire Police or crimestoppers anonymously. Together we can reduce crime.”