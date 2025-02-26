Three men appear in court following raid on meat lorry in Doncaster

Three men have appeared in court after being arrested in connection with the theft of meat from a lorry in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio have all been charged in connection with an alleged theft from an HGV in the city last year.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: On 24 June 2024, we were made aware of a reported theft from a parked lorry on Derbyshire Court, in Armthorpe, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is alleged that a quantity of meat had been taken from the vehicle.”

Three men have been charged over the raid on the lorry last summer.

Ben Bridges, 20, of Coppice Road, Doncaster, is charged with theft from a motor vehicle.

Jordan Anderson, 30, of Manor Estate, Doncaster, is charged with theft from a motor vehicle and possessing a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.

John Wilsher, 37, of Manor Estate, Doncaster, is charged with theft from a motor vehicle.

All three have been bailed ahead of their next court appearance at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on 15 April.