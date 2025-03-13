Three held after car smashes into wall following Doncaster police chase

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:40 BST
Three men were held after the car they were in smashed into a wall following a police chase in Doncaster.

Officers pursued the car across the city before it eventually smashed into the wall of a property in Montgomery Gardens in Intake.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.20am on Saturday (8 March), a Kia Sportage, suspected to be on cloned licence plates, failed to stop for officers on Church Way in Doncaster.

“Officers then began a pursuit, and the Kia was involved in a collision with a wall.

Police gave pursuit to the vehicle across Doncaster.placeholder image
“Three men fled the vehicle and were detained.

"One man was released with no further action, one man was dealt with for possession of a small amount of cannabis and released.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop, dangerous driving, driving with no license and driving with no insurance.

"He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

