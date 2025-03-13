Three held after car smashes into wall following Doncaster police chase

Three men were held after the car they were in smashed into a wall following a police chase in Doncaster.

Officers pursued the car across the city before it eventually smashed into the wall of a property in Montgomery Gardens in Intake.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.20am on Saturday (8 March), a Kia Sportage, suspected to be on cloned licence plates, failed to stop for officers on Church Way in Doncaster.

“Officers then began a pursuit, and the Kia was involved in a collision with a wall.

“Three men fled the vehicle and were detained.

"One man was released with no further action, one man was dealt with for possession of a small amount of cannabis and released.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop, dangerous driving, driving with no license and driving with no insurance.

"He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”