Three held after car smashes into wall following Doncaster police chase
Officers pursued the car across the city before it eventually smashed into the wall of a property in Montgomery Gardens in Intake.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.20am on Saturday (8 March), a Kia Sportage, suspected to be on cloned licence plates, failed to stop for officers on Church Way in Doncaster.
“Officers then began a pursuit, and the Kia was involved in a collision with a wall.
“Three men fled the vehicle and were detained.
"One man was released with no further action, one man was dealt with for possession of a small amount of cannabis and released.
“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop, dangerous driving, driving with no license and driving with no insurance.
"He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”