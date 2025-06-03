Three fires started in deliberately in Doncaster

Three fires were started in deliberately in Doncaster over the last three days.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.40pm last night (Monday June 2) on New Park Estate in Stainforth. The crew left the scene at 9pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving grassland at 9.05pm on Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster. The crew came away at 9.30pm.

And o9n Sunday Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.20pm at a cycle track off York Road in Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 9pm.