Three fires started in deliberately in Doncaster

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 09:39 BST

Three fires were started in deliberately in Doncaster over the last three days.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.40pm last night (Monday June 2) on New Park Estate in Stainforth. The crew left the scene at 9pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving grassland at 9.05pm on Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster. The crew came away at 9.30pm.

And o9n Sunday Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.20pm at a cycle track off York Road in Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 9pm.

