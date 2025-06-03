Three fires started in deliberately in Doncaster
Three fires were started in deliberately in Doncaster over the last three days.
Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.40pm last night (Monday June 2) on New Park Estate in Stainforth. The crew left the scene at 9pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving grassland at 9.05pm on Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster. The crew came away at 9.30pm.
And o9n Sunday Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.20pm at a cycle track off York Road in Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 9pm.