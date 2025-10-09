Three Doncaster men jailed as six-strong UK cannabis gang is busted

An investigation into an organised crime gang who cultivated and supplied cannabis across the UK has resulted in six people being jailed – including three Doncaster men.

The strike against organised criminality in South Yorkshire follows an investigation launched by police in April 2024.

Between May and September 2024, several traffic stops across the UK and warrants in Doncaster and Barnsley were carried out identifying a number of key players within the criminal enterprise.

In May 2024, a traffic stop of a vehicle in Derbyshire uncovered 63 cannabis plants in the back of the vehicle.

Top from left Anthony Morales and Deividas Vilcinskas Middle from left Darius Matikas and Edgaras Cetyrkovskis Bottom from left Deimantas Plytninkas and Redas Klusas

The following month, on 17 June, a vehicle was stopped in the Cambridgeshire area containing 40 cannabis plants.

On 11 July, a warrant was executed on Edna Street, in Bolton-upon-Dearne.

A well-hidden sophisticated cannabis grow was located, containing over 1,000 plants. In September 2024, a vehicle was stopped in the Peterborough area containing 55 cannabis plants.

A search was conducted at an address in Kingsway, Thurnscoe, where a well-hidden and sophisticated cannabis grow and over 1,000 cannabis plants were seized.

This activity identified six people involved in the OCG. These were:

Antony Morales, aged 38, of Ingram Row, Leeds

Darius Matikas, aged 41, of Kentmere Drive, Doncaster

Redas Klusas, aged 57, of Kingsway, Barnsley

Deividas Vilcinskas, aged 24, of Kentmere Drive, Doncaster

Deimantas Plytninkas, aged 28, of Kentmere Drive, Doncaster

Edgaras Cetyrkovskis, aged 31, of Southfield Crescent, Barnsley

On 15 October, a day of action was carried out which saw officers from across South and West Yorkshire execute seven warrants at properties in Doncaster, Barnsley, as well as several properties across the border.

The warrants resulted in Vilcinskas, Matikas, Plytninkas, Cetyrkovskis, Klusas and Morales being arrested.

All six men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class B drug and conspiracy to produce a Class B drug. They appeared for sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 and 8 October and received the following sentences:

Morales was jailed for five years and one month

Matikas was jailed for four years and three months

Klusas was jailed for three years and four months

Cetyrkovskis was jailed for two years and six months

Vilcinskas was jailed for two years and one month

Plytninkas was jailed two years and one month

Approximately £250,000 worth of cannabis plants with a retail value of up to £1,000,000 was seized during the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Shimwell said: "Through this investigation a criminal enterprise responsible for the illegal supply of drugs on a national scale has been dismantled.

"We know that cannabis cultivations are often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people. Targeting large-scale operations like this is vital in our work against organised criminality within our local communities.

"This result was the culmination of a number of intelligence-led search warrants and vehicle stops. We have dedicated teams working diligently everyday gathering intelligence on the supply of drugs in South Yorkshire.

"Your information is also vital in helping us secure warrants and uncover drug enterprises. I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”