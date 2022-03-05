Three Doncaster boys, aged 12 and 14, in court for assault, offensive weapon possession and public order charges

A 14-year-old from Intake pleaded guilty to three offences of assault, and a further charge of possession of a knife.

This relates to incidents which occurred in January and February this year. He has been sentenced to a three-month youth referral order.

A 14-year-old from Armthorpe pleaded guilty to two public order offences, one offence of criminal damage and an assault.

Doncaster Police Station. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP 02-01-15 Police MC 5

Again this related to incidents which occurred in January and February. He received a three-month youth referral order.

A 12-year-old from Wheatley pleaded guilty to three offences, an assault, criminal damage and threatening behaviour from January.

Again, he has been sentenced to a three-month youth referral order.

The referral orders are rehabilitative and involve working with staff from Youth Offending Services to ensure the offenders to recognise the consequences of their offending and to be accountable for their actions.

Referrals have also been made to Doncaster Children’s Services.