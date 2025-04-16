Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three cars were deliberately set on fire in two arson attacks overnight in Doncaster.

The first one took place at 3.05am this morning (Wednesday) when firefighters from Adwick station were called out to an attack involving two cars on Butterscotch Walk, Scawthorpe. The crews left the scene at 3.55am.

Only minutes after a car was deliberately set on fire at 3.15am on Glenfield Avenue, Hexthorpe. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident and left at 3.55am.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Peakstone Close, Balby, at 8.25pm last night, coming away at 8.40pm.

Then at 10.35pm two fire crews from Doncaster attended a deliberate bin fire on Market Place, Doncaster. The crews returned to base at 10.55pm.

The previous evening firefighters from Thorne attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.15pm on Chestnut Avenue, Stainforth. They came away at 8.40pm.

Thorne firefighters were also called out to a deliberate rubbish fire on York Street, Dunscroft, at 8.40pm, they left at 9.20pm.