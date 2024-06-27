Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters were called to three arson attacks involving a vehicle, quad bike and mattress in Doncaster overnight.

Askern firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving a quad bike at 8.15pm on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. The crew came away at 8.35pm.

Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a mattress at 11.40pm on Clayfields, Balby. The crew left the scene at 11.55pm.

