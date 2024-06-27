Three arson attacks involving a vehicle, quad bike and mattress in Doncaster
Firefighters were called to three arson attacks involving a vehicle, quad bike and mattress in Doncaster overnight.
Askern firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving a quad bike at 8.15pm on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. The crew came away at 8.35pm.
Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a mattress at 11.40pm on Clayfields, Balby. The crew left the scene at 11.55pm.
A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 2.15am on Armthorpe Road, Wheatley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended and left at 2.50am.