Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident in Rossington on Thursday.

Emergency services were called at 8.50am following reports that a 40-year-old man had been seriously assaulted on Grange Road, Rossington.

On arrival officers discovered the victim with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police have launched an attempted murder probe in Doncaster.

Three people have so far been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 44-year-old man from Doncaster, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday, remains in police custody.

A 49-year-old man from Doncaster, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday, has been released on police bail.

A 41-year-old woman from Doncaster, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Friday, has been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Thomas Bright, leading the investigation, said: "Enquiries are ongoing to build up a full picture of the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"There will continue to be an increased presence in the area throughout the weekend, and I would urge anyone with any concerns or information which could help, to speak to our officers.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident unfold. Any information, no matter how small, could prove vital to the investigation.

"I am particularly interested to hear from anybody who may have dashcam footage from the area on that morning."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 176 of 24 February.