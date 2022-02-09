Three arrested as man hospitalised after weapon attack at Doncaster block of flats

Police were called to St George’s Court off Thorne Road in the early hours of yesterday morning with a trio of men arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary following the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers attended reports of an aggravated burglary at 6.30am at St George's Court on Thorne Road, Doncaster.

"It is believed three men entered a property and assaulted a man with a weapon.

"The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with wounds to his leg.

"Three men aged 19, 28 and 32 were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They remain in police custody.

"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 111 of 8 February 2022."