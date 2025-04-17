Three arrested and Class A drugs seized during Doncaster police raid
On Monday afternoon, officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant at an address in Moorends in relation to the supply of drugs.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers recovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs along with items linked to their supply.
“Three people were arrested and interviewed at College Road Police Station before being bailed - a case will now be submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.
“Thank you to the local community for raising their concerns with regards to drug use and drug supply throughout the communities of Thorne and Moorends.
"Without your concerns, intelligence and local knowledge we wouldn't be able to gain the information we need to apply to the magistrates court for a warrant. This is another small step towards the disruption of drug links within the local area.”
Crime can be reported to police on 101.