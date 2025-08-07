Three arrested after stolen Rolls-Royce is found in garage near Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:33 BST
Three people have been arrested after a stolen Rolls-Royce was found by police in a garage near Doncaster.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police tracked and recovered the stolen luxury motor within three hours of its theft.

Roads Policing Officers and the force’s Tactical Support Unit joined forces to carry out the arrests.

A spokesperson said: “Earlier this week (4 August), at 9am we received a call reporting that a Rolls-Royce car had been stolen from a property without the keys.

A stolen Rolls-Royce was found by police in a garage near Doncaster. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images).

“The vehicle’s tracking led officers to believe it was being stored inside a property in Maltby.

“Officers arrived at the property and suspected the car was being stored inside the garage.

“Tactical Support Unit officers attended and gained entry to the garage, locating the car.

“Further entry was gained to the house and a man and two women were arrested.

"They have since been released on police bail while our enquiries continue.”

