Three arrested after stolen Rolls-Royce is found in garage near Doncaster

Three people have been arrested after a stolen Rolls-Royce was found by police in a garage near Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from South Yorkshire Police tracked and recovered the stolen luxury motor within three hours of its theft.

Roads Policing Officers and the force’s Tactical Support Unit joined forces to carry out the arrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Earlier this week (4 August), at 9am we received a call reporting that a Rolls-Royce car had been stolen from a property without the keys.

A stolen Rolls-Royce was found by police in a garage near Doncaster. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images).

“The vehicle’s tracking led officers to believe it was being stored inside a property in Maltby.

“Officers arrived at the property and suspected the car was being stored inside the garage.

“Tactical Support Unit officers attended and gained entry to the garage, locating the car.

“Further entry was gained to the house and a man and two women were arrested.

"They have since been released on police bail while our enquiries continue.”